Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.00. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.