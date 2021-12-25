Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.