Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Crocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

CROX stock traded down $16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.53. 9,525,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.