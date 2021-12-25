Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

