Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SNDX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 401,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,443. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.