Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NTAP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,935. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,935,284 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

