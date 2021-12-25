Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.05. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Argus lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

