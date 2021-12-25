YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0026

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $107,053.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,035.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.12 or 0.07951523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00317436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.00890213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00403415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00253451 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.