XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

