Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. 327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

