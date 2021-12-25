Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $7.80 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $13,773.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

