World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.42. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $13.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.30. 24,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,286 shares of company stock worth $3,235,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

