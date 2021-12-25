Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $15.69. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 31,132 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

