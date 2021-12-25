WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.23 and last traded at $99.96. 7,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

