WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,492 shares.The stock last traded at $72.82 and had previously closed at $72.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

