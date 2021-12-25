WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.