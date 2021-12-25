WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Workday by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,089.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

