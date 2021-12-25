WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,117 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 188,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 676,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 177,720 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.62 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.