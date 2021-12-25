WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Realogy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

RLGY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

