WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,490 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $74,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $533,225 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

