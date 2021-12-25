WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 32.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 818.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.06 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

