WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $542,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $98.81 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.