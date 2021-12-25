WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 750 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $1,470,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,196 shares of company stock worth $3,275,149. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

