Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NYSE WGO opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

