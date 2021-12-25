Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $168.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,262. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

