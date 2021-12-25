William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.53. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

