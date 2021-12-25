Widercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $44,437.25 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $44,437.25 and $23,792.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00056275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.67 or 0.07971588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.30 or 0.99987552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00072203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

