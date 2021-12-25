Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 119 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $675.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $775.29 and a 200-day moving average of $684.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

