Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 75 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Generac by 215.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

