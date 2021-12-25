Whittier Trust Co. Has $207,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,491.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

