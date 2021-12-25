Whittier Trust Co. Has $182,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.