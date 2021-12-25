Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

