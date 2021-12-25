WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.77 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $630.88 million and $8.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001735 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.