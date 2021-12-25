Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

