Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.03 and traded as low as C$2.01. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 841,046 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.