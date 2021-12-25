West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.90

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$115.90 and last traded at C$115.45, with a volume of 89146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 16.7600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

About West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

