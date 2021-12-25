West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

