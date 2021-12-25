Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

