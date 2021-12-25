Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $156.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATR. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.