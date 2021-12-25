Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,217,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

