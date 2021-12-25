Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,217,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.