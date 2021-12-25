Wedbush Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

KPTI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

