Wedbush Weighs in on Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cognyte Software in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

