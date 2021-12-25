Wedbush Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.07). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

