Wealthpoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,150,000 after buying an additional 371,393 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,629,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,437.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.