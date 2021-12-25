Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $698.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.32 and a 200 day moving average of $617.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.