Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

