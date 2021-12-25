Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,405 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 270.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $189.29 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $147.43 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62.

