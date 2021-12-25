Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.28 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

