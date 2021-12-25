Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.