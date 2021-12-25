Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

